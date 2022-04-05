The Chart for Molecular Data Inc. (MKD) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) went down by -0.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.09. The company’s stock price has collected -13.49% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ :MKD) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Molecular Data Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

MKD currently public float of 108.53M and currently shorts hold a 3.76% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MKD was 13.07M shares.

MKD’s Market Performance

MKD stocks went down by -13.49% for the week, with a monthly jump of 20.22% and a quarterly performance of -15.29%, while its annual performance rate touched -81.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.95% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 19.35% for Molecular Data Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.20% for MKD stocks with a simple moving average of -45.95% for the last 200 days.

MKD Trading at 12.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MKD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.95%, as shares surge +27.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MKD fell by -13.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2059. In addition, Molecular Data Inc. saw -6.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MKD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.36 for the present operating margin

-0.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Molecular Data Inc. stands at -4.32. Equity return is now at value 436.50, with -37.60 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 49.59 and the total asset turnover is 12.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.