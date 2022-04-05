The Chart for Coty Inc. (COTY) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) went up by 0.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.12. The company’s stock price has collected -0.11% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/08/22 that Carbon-Transformation Startup LanzaTech Is Going Public

Is It Worth Investing in Coty Inc. (NYSE :COTY) Right Now?

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 141.09 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for COTY is at 2.44. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Coty Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.65, which is $3.85 above the current price. COTY currently public float of 357.81M and currently shorts hold a 7.64% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of COTY was 9.70M shares.

COTY’s Market Performance

COTY stocks went down by -0.11% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.21% and a quarterly performance of -15.29%, while its annual performance rate touched 2.03%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.06% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.32% for Coty Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.67% for COTY stocks with a simple moving average of 0.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COTY

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see COTY reach a price target of $11, previously predicting the price at $8. The rating they have provided for COTY stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on November 17th, 2021.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to COTY, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on November 09th of the previous year.

COTY Trading at 3.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COTY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.06%, as shares surge +22.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COTY fell by -0.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.71. In addition, Coty Inc. saw -14.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COTY starting from Nabi Sue, who purchase 300,000 shares at the price of $8.29 back on Mar 11. After this action, Nabi Sue now owns 10,304,786 shares of Coty Inc., valued at $2,487,510 using the latest closing price.

Nabi Sue, the Chief Executive Officer of Coty Inc., purchase 4,786 shares at $8.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that Nabi Sue is holding 10,004,786 shares at $38,286 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COTY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.30 for the present operating margin

+54.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coty Inc. stands at -1.38. The total capital return value is set at 1.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.60. Equity return is now at value 2.10, with 0.50 for asset returns.

Based on Coty Inc. (COTY), the company’s capital structure generated 237.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.41. Total debt to assets is 49.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 234.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 69.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.