Sunrun Inc. (RUN): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) went up by 9.95% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $60.60. The company’s stock price has collected 4.09% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/17/22 that Sunrun Misses on Earnings as Costs Grow

Is It Worth Investing in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ :RUN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RUN is at 2.09. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 16 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for Sunrun Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

RUN currently public float of 199.11M and currently shorts hold a 17.37% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RUN was 7.27M shares.

RUN’s Market Performance

RUN stocks went up by 4.09% for the week, with a monthly jump of 30.30% and a quarterly performance of -5.92%, while its annual performance rate touched -40.64%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.80% for Sunrun Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.16% for RUN stocks with a simple moving average of -19.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RUN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RUN stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for RUN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RUN in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $52 based on the research report published on January 24th of the current year 2022.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Outperform” to RUN, setting the target price at $65 in the report published on October 01st of the previous year.

RUN Trading at 23.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.43%, as shares surge +19.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RUN rose by +4.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.84. In addition, Sunrun Inc. saw -2.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RUN starting from Fenster Edward Harris, who sale 21,753 shares at the price of $31.10 back on Mar 22. After this action, Fenster Edward Harris now owns 1,598,276 shares of Sunrun Inc., valued at $676,489 using the latest closing price.

Philpot Michelle, the Chief Accounting Officer of Sunrun Inc., sale 384 shares at $30.44 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that Philpot Michelle is holding 32,247 shares at $11,690 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RUN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-40.08 for the present operating margin

+14.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sunrun Inc. stands at -4.93. Equity return is now at value -1.30, with -0.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.53.