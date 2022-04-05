Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) went up by 11.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.85. The company’s stock price has collected 11.04% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/09/21 that A Competitor to EV Battery Maker QuantumScape Goes Public

Is It Worth Investing in Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ :SLDP) Right Now?

Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.56 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Solid Power Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.00, which is $2.14 above the current price. Today, the average trading volume of SLDP was 1.89M shares.

SLDP’s Market Performance

SLDP stocks went up by 11.04% for the week, with a monthly jump of 45.86% and a quarterly performance of 10.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.80% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.30% for Solid Power Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.71% for SLDP stocks with a simple moving average of 2.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SLDP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SLDP stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for SLDP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SLDP in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $13 based on the research report published on January 10th of the current year 2022.

SLDP Trading at 28.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLDP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.80%, as shares surge +38.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLDP rose by +11.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.59. In addition, Solid Power Inc. saw 12.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SLDP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-978.83 for the present operating margin

-13.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Solid Power Inc. stands at +466.67.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 71.05.