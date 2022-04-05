Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KIND) went up by 11.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.59. The company’s stock price has collected 8.03% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/09/21 that GE Split, Bitcoin Hits New Record: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE :KIND) Right Now?

KIND currently public float of 62.60M and currently shorts hold a 15.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KIND was 1.73M shares.

KIND’s Market Performance

KIND stocks went up by 8.03% for the week, with a monthly jump of 24.86% and a quarterly performance of -15.77%, while its annual performance rate touched -33.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.79% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.10% for Nextdoor Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.98% for KIND stocks with a simple moving average of -24.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KIND

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KIND stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for KIND by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for KIND in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $7 based on the research report published on March 29th of the current year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KIND reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for KIND stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on February 24th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to KIND, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on January 07th of the current year.

KIND Trading at 13.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KIND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.79%, as shares surge +31.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KIND rose by +8.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.88. In addition, Nextdoor Holdings Inc. saw -14.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.