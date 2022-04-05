MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) went up by 0.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.84. The company’s stock price has collected -4.46% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/28/21 that The Housing Market Is Still Hot. That’s Good News for These Three Mortgage Insurers.

Is It Worth Investing in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE :MTG) Right Now?

MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.29 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MTG is at 1.55. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for MGIC Investment Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $18.44, which is $4.94 above the current price. MTG currently public float of 311.26M and currently shorts hold a 3.09% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MTG was 3.54M shares.

MTG’s Market Performance

MTG stocks went down by -4.46% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.66% and a quarterly performance of -7.22%, while its annual performance rate touched -2.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.96% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.82% for MGIC Investment Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.33% for MTG stocks with a simple moving average of -8.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MTG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MTG stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for MTG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MTG in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $16.50 based on the research report published on November 17th of the previous year 2021.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MTG reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for MTG stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 07th, 2020.

Keefe Bruyette gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to MTG, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on June 09th of the previous year.

MTG Trading at -8.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.96%, as shares sank -2.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTG fell by -4.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by unch in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.95. In addition, MGIC Investment Corporation saw -6.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MTG starting from Arrigoni Daniel A., who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $14.19 back on Dec 02. After this action, Arrigoni Daniel A. now owns 30,000 shares of MGIC Investment Corporation, valued at $70,950 using the latest closing price.

Hughes James J., the EVP-Sales&Bus. Dev-Mtg Gty Ins of MGIC Investment Corporation, sale 80,051 shares at $14.39 during a trade that took place back on May 07, which means that Hughes James J. is holding 154,003 shares at $1,151,686 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MTG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+76.75 for the present operating margin

The net margin for MGIC Investment Corporation stands at +53.55. Equity return is now at value 13.10, with 8.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.92.