Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Poshmark Inc. (POSH)

Poshmark Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) went up by 9.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $52.39. Barron’s reported on 03/23/22 that Poshmark Guidance Was ‘Extremely Soft.’ But the Stock Is Rallying.

Is It Worth Investing in Poshmark Inc. (NASDAQ :POSH) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Poshmark Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $16.75, which is $3.31 above the current price. POSH currently public float of 46.84M and currently shorts hold a 9.79% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of POSH was 1.13M shares.

POSH’s Market Performance

POSH stocks went down by 0.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.00% and a quarterly performance of -23.29%, while its annual performance rate touched -68.84%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.29% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.63% for Poshmark Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.05% for POSH stocks with a simple moving average of -43.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of POSH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for POSH stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for POSH by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for POSH in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $15 based on the research report published on April 01st of the current year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see POSH reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for POSH stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on March 18th, 2022.

Guggenheim gave a rating of “Neutral” to POSH, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on November 23rd of the previous year.

POSH Trading at -3.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought POSH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.29%, as shares surge +11.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, POSH remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.86. In addition, Poshmark Inc. saw -21.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at POSH starting from Tung Hans, who sale 103,014 shares at the price of $12.69 back on Mar 31. After this action, Tung Hans now owns 127,029 shares of Poshmark Inc., valued at $1,307,536 using the latest closing price.

Tung Hans, the Director of Poshmark Inc., sale 103,015 shares at $13.42 during a trade that took place back on Mar 30, which means that Tung Hans is holding 130,677 shares at $1,382,678 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for POSH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.63 for the present operating margin

+83.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Poshmark Inc. stands at -30.16.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.15.