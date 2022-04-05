Is Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) a Keeper?

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) went down by -1.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $55.55. The company’s stock price has collected 1.17% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/25/21 that Kimmeridge Energy to Launch Proxy Fight at Ovintiv

Is It Worth Investing in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE :OVV) Right Now?

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.28 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for OVV is at 3.37.

OVV currently public float of 256.82M and currently shorts hold a 2.57% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OVV was 4.09M shares.

OVV’s Market Performance

OVV stocks went up by 1.17% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.96% and a quarterly performance of 55.14%, while its annual performance rate touched 120.97%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.98% for Ovintiv Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.59% for OVV stocks with a simple moving average of 54.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OVV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OVV stocks, with CapitalOne repeating the rating for OVV by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for OVV in the upcoming period, according to CapitalOne is $82 based on the research report published on March 23rd of the current year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OVV reach a price target of $73, previously predicting the price at $60. The rating they have provided for OVV stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 08th, 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to OVV, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on February 28th of the current year.

OVV Trading at 22.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OVV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.71%, as shares surge +11.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +48.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OVV rose by +1.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +89.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.99. In addition, Ovintiv Inc. saw 61.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OVV starting from Mayson Howard John, who sale 2,200 shares at the price of $48.09 back on Mar 18. After this action, Mayson Howard John now owns 24,404 shares of Ovintiv Inc., valued at $105,801 using the latest closing price.

Minyard Katherine Lucas, the Director of Ovintiv Inc., purchase 5,130 shares at $25.51 during a trade that took place back on Aug 05, which means that Minyard Katherine Lucas is holding 11,000 shares at $130,866 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OVV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.19 for the present operating margin

+4.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ovintiv Inc. stands at -109.27. The total capital return value is set at -1.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch -41.78. Equity return is now at value 33.40, with 10.10 for asset returns.

Based on Ovintiv Inc. (OVV), the company’s capital structure generated 208.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.62. Total debt to assets is 55.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 191.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.68. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.51.