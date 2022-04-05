Is Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (DDL) a Keeper?

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL) went up by 35.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $46.00. The company’s stock price has collected 18.99% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE :DDL) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $118.61, which is $11.64 above the current price. DDL currently public float of 121.88M and currently shorts hold a 0.60% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DDL was 1.01M shares.

DDL’s Market Performance

DDL stocks went up by 18.99% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.62% and a quarterly performance of -68.75%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.01% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 16.86% for Dingdong (Cayman) Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 62.31% for DDL stocks with a simple moving average of -63.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DDL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DDL stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for DDL by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for DDL in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $4.20 based on the research report published on March 21st of the current year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DDL reach a price target of $21. The rating they have provided for DDL stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on November 19th, 2021.

DDL Trading at 31.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DDL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.01%, as shares surge +17.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DDL rose by +55.19%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.96. In addition, Dingdong (Cayman) Limited saw -70.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DDL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-31.46 for the present operating margin

-16.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dingdong (Cayman) Limited stands at -33.39. Equity return is now at value 183.50, with -68.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.89.