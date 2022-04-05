Is a Correction Looming Ahead for The Boeing Company (BA)

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) went up by 0.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $260.48. The company’s stock price has collected 1.61% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/31/22 that This Is How Boeing’s 737 MAX Will Again Be Flying in China

Is It Worth Investing in The Boeing Company (NYSE :BA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BA is at 1.38.

BA currently public float of 532.54M and currently shorts hold a 1.68% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BA was 10.08M shares.

BA’s Market Performance

BA stocks went up by 1.61% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.72% and a quarterly performance of -8.02%, while its annual performance rate touched -25.08%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.75% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.56% for The Boeing Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.24% for BA stocks with a simple moving average of -10.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BA

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BA reach a price target of $275, previously predicting the price at $260. The rating they have provided for BA stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 18th, 2021.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to BA, setting the target price at $272 in the report published on November 17th of the previous year.

BA Trading at -2.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.75%, as shares surge +13.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BA rose by +1.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $186.28. In addition, The Boeing Company saw -5.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BA starting from KELLNER LAWRENCE W, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $208.91 back on Feb 14. After this action, KELLNER LAWRENCE W now owns 7,500 shares of The Boeing Company, valued at $1,044,550 using the latest closing price.

MOLLENKOPF STEVEN M, the Director of The Boeing Company, purchase 480 shares at $208.39 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that MOLLENKOPF STEVEN M is holding 1,632 shares at $100,027 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BA

Equity return is now at value 26.20, with -2.90 for asset returns.