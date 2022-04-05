Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) went up by 7.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.59. The company’s stock price has collected 6.71% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/06/20 that Why This Hydrogen Fuel-Cell Stock’s Earnings Are Just a Distraction

Is It Worth Investing in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ :BLDP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BLDP is at 1.54.

BLDP currently public float of 241.19M and currently shorts hold a 11.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BLDP was 5.14M shares.

BLDP’s Market Performance

BLDP stocks went up by 6.71% for the week, with a monthly jump of 27.31% and a quarterly performance of -1.82%, while its annual performance rate touched -49.26%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.12% for Ballard Power Systems Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.28% for BLDP stocks with a simple moving average of -11.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLDP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BLDP stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for BLDP by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for BLDP in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $10 based on the research report published on February 07th of the current year 2022.

Susquehanna, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BLDP reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for BLDP stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 26th, 2022.

Truist gave a rating of “Hold” to BLDP, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on January 24th of the current year.

BLDP Trading at 18.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLDP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.76%, as shares surge +21.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLDP rose by +6.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.56. In addition, Ballard Power Systems Inc. saw -1.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BLDP

Equity return is now at value -8.30, with -7.80 for asset returns.