Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for The Home Depot Inc. (HD)

The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) went up by 1.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $420.61. The company’s stock price has collected -2.77% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/23/22 that Home Improvement Giants Can Still Help You

Is It Worth Investing in The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE :HD) Right Now?

The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.69 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HD is at 1.03. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 19 analysts out of 34 who provided ratings for The Home Depot Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 5 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $382.83, which is $78.06 above the current price. HD currently public float of 1.03B and currently shorts hold a 0.73% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HD was 5.16M shares.

HD’s Market Performance

HD stocks went down by -2.77% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.76% and a quarterly performance of -25.22%, while its annual performance rate touched -2.61%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.48% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.70% for The Home Depot Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.37% for HD stocks with a simple moving average of -12.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HD

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HD reach a price target of $430, previously predicting the price at $470. The rating they have provided for HD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 23rd, 2022.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to HD, setting the target price at $405 in the report published on February 23rd of the current year.

HD Trading at -8.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.48%, as shares sank -5.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HD fell by -2.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $318.67. In addition, The Home Depot Inc. saw -26.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HD starting from Padilla Hector A, who sale 504 shares at the price of $309.80 back on Mar 25. After this action, Padilla Hector A now owns 11,229 shares of The Home Depot Inc., valued at $156,139 using the latest closing price.

KINNAIRD JEFFREY G, the EVP – Merchandising of The Home Depot Inc., sale 7,000 shares at $408.83 during a trade that took place back on Nov 19, which means that KINNAIRD JEFFREY G is holding 22,122 shares at $2,861,810 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.24 for the present operating margin

+32.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Home Depot Inc. stands at +10.87.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.