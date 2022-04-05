Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Sea Limited (SE)

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) went up by 9.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $372.70. The company’s stock price has collected 13.46% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/05/22 that Sea Ltd. Stock Extends Losses After Tencent Cuts Stake

Is It Worth Investing in Sea Limited (NYSE :SE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SE is at 1.34. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 22 analysts out of 31 who provided ratings for Sea Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 5 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $201.50, which is $94.75 above the current price. SE currently public float of 356.16M and currently shorts hold a 6.01% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SE was 10.44M shares.

SE’s Market Performance

SE stocks went up by 13.46% for the week, with a monthly jump of 36.21% and a quarterly performance of -40.57%, while its annual performance rate touched -46.27%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.75% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.98% for Sea Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 19.90% for SE stocks with a simple moving average of -47.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SE stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for SE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SE in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $105 based on the research report published on March 04th of the current year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SE reach a price target of $300, previously predicting the price at $460. The rating they have provided for SE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 28th, 2022.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Hold” to SE, setting the target price at $190 in the report published on January 19th of the current year.

SE Trading at 3.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.75%, as shares surge +47.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SE rose by +13.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $112.83. In addition, Sea Limited saw -40.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-18.79 for the present operating margin

+39.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sea Limited stands at -20.48. Equity return is now at value -37.00, with -13.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.11.