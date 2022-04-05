Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for JX Luxventure Limited (LLL)

JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ:LLL) went up by 14.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.16. The company’s stock price has collected -1.19% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ :LLL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for LLL is at 1.43.

LLL currently public float of 2.52M and currently shorts hold a 0.47% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LLL was 3.07M shares.

LLL’s Market Performance

LLL stocks went down by -1.19% for the week, with a monthly jump of 121.28% and a quarterly performance of 82.46%, while its annual performance rate touched 13.66%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 22.81% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 30.06% for JX Luxventure Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 48.29% for LLL stocks with a simple moving average of 41.08% for the last 200 days.

LLL Trading at 85.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LLL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 30.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.81%, as shares surge +129.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +123.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LLL fell by -1.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.92. In addition, JX Luxventure Limited saw 84.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LLL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-49.27 for the present operating margin

+16.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for JX Luxventure Limited stands at -52.11. The total capital return value is set at -9.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.40.

Based on JX Luxventure Limited (LLL), the company’s capital structure generated 2.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.95.