Here’s Our Rant About PPL Corporation (PPL)

PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) went down by -1.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.72. The company’s stock price has collected 3.35% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in PPL Corporation (NYSE :PPL) Right Now?

PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 989.66 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PPL is at 0.82. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for PPL Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $30.80, which is $1.96 above the current price. PPL currently public float of 734.43M and currently shorts hold a 1.61% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PPL was 6.63M shares.

PPL’s Market Performance

PPL stocks went up by 3.35% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.51% and a quarterly performance of -4.78%, while its annual performance rate touched -0.03%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.98% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.86% for PPL Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.75% for PPL stocks with a simple moving average of 0.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PPL

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PPL reach a price target of $30, previously predicting the price at $28. The rating they have provided for PPL stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 09th, 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to PPL, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on February 22nd of the current year.

PPL Trading at 3.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PPL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.98%, as shares surge +9.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PPL rose by +3.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.27. In addition, PPL Corporation saw -4.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PPL starting from Dudkin Gregory N, who sale 5,432 shares at the price of $29.29 back on Jan 25. After this action, Dudkin Gregory N now owns 36,627 shares of PPL Corporation, valued at $159,103 using the latest closing price.

Sorgi Vincent, the President and CEO of PPL Corporation, sale 29,624 shares at $29.55 during a trade that took place back on Jan 24, which means that Sorgi Vincent is holding 81,773 shares at $875,389 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PPL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.62 for the present operating margin

+28.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for PPL Corporation stands at +0.31. Equity return is now at value -10.80, with -3.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.16.