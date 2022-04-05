Here’s How Your Trade Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) Aggressively Right Now

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) went down by -6.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.45. The company’s stock price has collected -5.73% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE :GNK) Right Now?

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.20 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GNK is at 0.88. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $27.21, which is $5.01 above the current price. GNK currently public float of 36.92M and currently shorts hold a 3.65% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GNK was 921.88K shares.

GNK’s Market Performance

GNK stocks went down by -5.73% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.77% and a quarterly performance of 34.95%, while its annual performance rate touched 112.44%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.37% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.37% for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.18% for GNK stocks with a simple moving average of 24.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GNK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GNK stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for GNK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GNK in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $30 based on the research report published on September 13th of the previous year 2021.

DNB Markets gave a rating of “Hold” to GNK, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on March 09th of the previous year.

GNK Trading at 15.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.37%, as shares surge +6.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +54.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNK fell by -5.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.80. In addition, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited saw 38.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GNK starting from Zafolias Apostolos, who sale 2,178 shares at the price of $21.47 back on Mar 08. After this action, Zafolias Apostolos now owns 17,086 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, valued at $46,753 using the latest closing price.

WOBENSMITH JOHN C, the CEO, President, and Secretary of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, sale 25,000 shares at $21.44 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that WOBENSMITH JOHN C is holding 399,099 shares at $536,018 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GNK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.63 for the present operating margin

+41.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited stands at +33.27. Equity return is now at value 22.30, with 15.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.13.