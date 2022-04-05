Here’s How Your Trade Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) Aggressively Right Now

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) went down by -3.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.85. The company’s stock price has collected -4.52% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE :DSX) Right Now?

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.19 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DSX is at 0.94. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Diana Shipping Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.02, which is $1.95 above the current price. DSX currently public float of 65.33M and currently shorts hold a 2.35% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DSX was 798.56K shares.

DSX’s Market Performance

DSX stocks went down by -4.52% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.40% and a quarterly performance of 19.86%, while its annual performance rate touched 81.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.81% for Diana Shipping Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.31% for DSX stocks with a simple moving average of 15.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DSX

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DSX reach a price target of $9.50. The rating they have provided for DSX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 13th, 2021.

DSX Trading at 12.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DSX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.08%, as shares sank -3.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DSX fell by -4.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.00. In addition, Diana Shipping Inc. saw 30.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DSX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.30 for the present operating margin

+43.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Diana Shipping Inc. stands at +26.79. Equity return is now at value 12.60, with 6.00 for asset returns.