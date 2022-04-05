DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) went up by 10.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.84. The company’s stock price has collected 7.34% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/30/22 that Chinese Regulators Are Scrutinizing Live-Streaming. These Stocks Are Falling.

Is It Worth Investing in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ :DOYU) Right Now?

DOYU currently public float of 304.26M and currently shorts hold a 5.63% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DOYU was 3.39M shares.

DOYU’s Market Performance

DOYU stocks went up by 7.34% for the week, with a monthly jump of 27.17% and a quarterly performance of -10.69%, while its annual performance rate touched -77.99%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.69% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.22% for DouYu International Holdings Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.56% for DOYU stocks with a simple moving average of -29.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DOYU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DOYU stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for DOYU by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for DOYU in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $1.20 based on the research report published on March 14th of the current year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DOYU reach a price target of $3.30. The rating they have provided for DOYU stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on December 27th, 2021.

China Renaissance gave a rating of “Hold” to DOYU, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on July 13th of the previous year.

DOYU Trading at 9.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOYU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.69%, as shares surge +32.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOYU rose by +7.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.02. In addition, DouYu International Holdings Limited saw -11.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DOYU

Equity return is now at value -4.70, with -3.60 for asset returns.