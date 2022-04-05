Direct Digital Holdings Inc. (DRCT) Just Got Our Attention

Direct Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT) went down by -13.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.49. The company’s stock price has collected 59.57% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Direct Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :DRCT) Right Now?

Direct Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 1.31 x from its present earnings ratio.

Today, the average trading volume of DRCT was 8.40M shares.

DRCT’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 22.16% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 23.14% for Direct Digital Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 44.86% for DRCT stocks with a simple moving average of 61.35% for the last 200 days.

DRCT Trading at 61.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DRCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 23.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.16%, as shares surge +182.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DRCT rose by +59.57%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.65. In addition, Direct Digital Holdings Inc. saw 22.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DRCT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.33 for the present operating margin

+25.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Direct Digital Holdings Inc. stands at -3.95.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.