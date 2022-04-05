Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG)?

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) went up by 23.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.33. The company’s stock price has collected 16.51% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE :YSG) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Yatsen Holding Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.85, which is $2.28 above the current price. YSG currently public float of 96.19M and currently shorts hold a 25.60% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of YSG was 5.19M shares.

YSG’s Market Performance

YSG stocks went up by 16.51% for the week, with a monthly drop of -30.31% and a quarterly performance of -60.41%, while its annual performance rate touched -92.98%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.61% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 18.05% for Yatsen Holding Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.30% for YSG stocks with a simple moving average of -77.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YSG

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to YSG, setting the target price at $18.60 in the report published on December 14th of the previous year.

YSG Trading at -29.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YSG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.61%, as shares sank -24.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YSG rose by +16.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -91.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8186. In addition, Yatsen Holding Limited saw -60.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for YSG

Equity return is now at value -50.70, with -40.50 for asset returns.