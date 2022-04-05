Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy The Southern Company (SO)?

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) went down by -1.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $74.19. The company’s stock price has collected 2.99% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 02/28/22 that How young people of color can save the Earth — and build wealth while they’re at it

Is It Worth Investing in The Southern Company (NYSE :SO) Right Now?

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 32.61 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SO is at 0.53. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for The Southern Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $69.25, which is -$3.65 below the current price. SO currently public float of 1.06B and currently shorts hold a 1.57% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SO was 5.99M shares.

SO’s Market Performance

SO stocks went up by 2.99% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.20% and a quarterly performance of 7.26%, while its annual performance rate touched 15.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.83% for The Southern Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.01% for SO stocks with a simple moving average of 12.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SO stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for SO by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for SO in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $72 based on the research report published on February 07th of the current year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SO reach a price target of $71, previously predicting the price at $75. The rating they have provided for SO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 07th, 2022.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “In-line” to SO, setting the target price at $66 in the report published on January 25th of the current year.

SO Trading at 7.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.74%, as shares surge +5.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SO rose by +2.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $69.83. In addition, The Southern Company saw 6.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SO starting from Wilson Anthony L, who sale 6,850 shares at the price of $73.00 back on Mar 31. After this action, Wilson Anthony L now owns 64,493 shares of The Southern Company, valued at $500,050 using the latest closing price.

Greene Kimberly S,, the Chairman, President & CEO, GAS of The Southern Company, sale 96,990 shares at $72.71 during a trade that took place back on Mar 31, which means that Greene Kimberly S, is holding 123,120 shares at $7,051,944 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.69 for the present operating margin

+28.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Southern Company stands at +10.37. Equity return is now at value 8.50, with 1.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.82.