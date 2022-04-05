Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG)?

Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE:CAG) went up by 0.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $39.09. The company’s stock price has collected 3.93% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/06/22 that Conagra Sees Omicron Variant Stressing Food Supply Chains As Demand Stays High

Is It Worth Investing in Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE :CAG) Right Now?

Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE:CAG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.98 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CAG is at 0.75. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Conagra Brands Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

CAG currently public float of 477.59M and currently shorts hold a 2.67% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CAG was 4.93M shares.

CAG’s Market Performance

CAG stocks went up by 3.93% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.81% and a quarterly performance of 0.18%, while its annual performance rate touched -9.30%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.84% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.52% for Conagra Brands Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.91% for CAG stocks with a simple moving average of 1.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CAG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CAG stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for CAG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CAG in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $34 based on the research report published on March 30th of the current year 2022.

Consumer Edge Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CAG reach a price target of $34. The rating they have provided for CAG stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on March 08th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to CAG, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on October 08th of the previous year.

CAG Trading at 0.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.84%, as shares surge +1.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAG rose by +3.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.24. In addition, Conagra Brands Inc. saw -0.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CAG starting from McGough Thomas M, who sale 40,802 shares at the price of $35.96 back on Jan 20. After this action, McGough Thomas M now owns 96,550 shares of Conagra Brands Inc., valued at $1,467,240 using the latest closing price.

McGough Thomas M, the EVP & Co-COO of Conagra Brands Inc., sale 49,800 shares at $35.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 10, which means that McGough Thomas M is holding 96,550 shares at $1,743,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CAG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.32 for the present operating margin

+30.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Conagra Brands Inc. stands at +11.61. The total capital return value is set at 12.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.64. Equity return is now at value 12.90, with 4.90 for asset returns.

Based on Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG), the company’s capital structure generated 107.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.91. Total debt to assets is 41.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 98.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.82.