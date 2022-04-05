Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY)?

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) went down by -1.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $56.61. The company’s stock price has collected -0.84% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/21/22 that Bitcoin, Netflix, Peloton, Coinbase: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE :ALLY) Right Now?

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.19 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ALLY is at 1.31. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 15 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for Ally Financial Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $63.25, which is $21.09 above the current price. ALLY currently public float of 329.65M and currently shorts hold a 2.75% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ALLY was 4.01M shares.

ALLY’s Market Performance

ALLY stocks went down by -0.84% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.01% and a quarterly performance of -10.58%, while its annual performance rate touched -7.14%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.48% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.73% for Ally Financial Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.12% for ALLY stocks with a simple moving average of -12.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALLY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALLY stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for ALLY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ALLY in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $56 based on the research report published on January 19th of the current year 2022.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALLY reach a price target of $55. The rating they have provided for ALLY stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 02nd, 2021.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to ALLY, setting the target price at $65 in the report published on November 10th of the previous year.

ALLY Trading at -6.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.48%, as shares surge +6.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALLY fell by -0.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.52. In addition, Ally Financial Inc. saw -8.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALLY starting from Schugel Jason E., who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $49.21 back on Mar 01. After this action, Schugel Jason E. now owns 84,976 shares of Ally Financial Inc., valued at $123,025 using the latest closing price.

Timmerman Douglas R., the President, Auto Finance of Ally Financial Inc., sale 2,916 shares at $49.21 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Timmerman Douglas R. is holding 138,962 shares at $143,496 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALLY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.76 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Ally Financial Inc. stands at +28.57. Equity return is now at value 20.60, with 1.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.16.