Can Cameco Corporation (CCJ) Remain Competitive?

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) went down by -2.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.49. The company’s stock price has collected 1.25% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cameco Corporation (NYSE :CCJ) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CCJ is at 0.85.

CCJ currently public float of 397.80M and currently shorts hold a 1.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CCJ was 8.35M shares.

CCJ’s Market Performance

CCJ stocks went up by 1.25% for the week, with a monthly jump of 21.08% and a quarterly performance of 25.19%, while its annual performance rate touched 60.17%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.41% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.05% for Cameco Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.74% for CCJ stocks with a simple moving average of 28.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCJ

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CCJ reach a price target of $32. The rating they have provided for CCJ stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 03rd, 2021.

CCJ Trading at 19.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.41%, as shares surge +18.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCJ rose by +1.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +51.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.63. In addition, Cameco Corporation saw 30.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CCJ

Equity return is now at value -2.10, with -1.40 for asset returns.