Buy or Sell Ouster Inc. (OUST) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Ouster Inc. (NYSE:OUST) went up by 9.73% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.99. The company’s stock price has collected 9.98% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ouster Inc. (NYSE :OUST) Right Now?

OUST currently public float of 103.91M and currently shorts hold a 11.39% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OUST was 2.23M shares.

OUST’s Market Performance

OUST stocks went up by 9.98% for the week, with a monthly jump of 66.10% and a quarterly performance of -10.19%, while its annual performance rate touched -38.22%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.61% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.74% for Ouster Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 28.54% for OUST stocks with a simple moving average of -28.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OUST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OUST stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for OUST by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OUST in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $7 based on the research report published on March 31st of the current year 2022.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OUST reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for OUST stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 09th, 2021.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to OUST, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on May 05th of the previous year.

OUST Trading at 37.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OUST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.61%, as shares surge +60.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OUST rose by +9.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.86. In addition, Ouster Inc. saw -6.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OUST starting from Brunelle Anna, who sale 11,817 shares at the price of $3.16 back on Mar 16. After this action, Brunelle Anna now owns 1,497,635 shares of Ouster Inc., valued at $37,342 using the latest closing price.

SPENCER DARIEN, the EVP of Global Operations of Ouster Inc., sale 9,442 shares at $3.16 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that SPENCER DARIEN is holding 1,203,598 shares at $29,837 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OUST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-296.95 for the present operating margin

+27.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ouster Inc. stands at -279.89. Equity return is now at value -39.20, with -33.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.38.