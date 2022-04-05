A Lesson to Learn: Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) went up by 0.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $64.75. The company’s stock price has collected 3.40% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/03/22 that Thousands of Weekend Flights Canceled or Delayed Due to Severe Florida Weather

Is It Worth Investing in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE :LUV) Right Now?

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 28.65 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LUV is at 1.01.

LUV currently public float of 590.44M and currently shorts hold a 3.11% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LUV was 8.04M shares.

LUV’s Market Performance

LUV stocks went up by 3.40% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.91% and a quarterly performance of 4.39%, while its annual performance rate touched -28.35%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.10% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.65% for Southwest Airlines Co.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.61% for LUV stocks with a simple moving average of -3.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LUV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LUV stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for LUV by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for LUV in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $48 based on the research report published on March 03rd of the current year 2022.

Susquehanna gave a rating of “Neutral” to LUV, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on January 13th of the current year.

LUV Trading at 5.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LUV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.10%, as shares surge +23.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LUV rose by +3.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.12. In addition, Southwest Airlines Co. saw 7.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LUV starting from MONTFORD JOHN T, who sale 540 shares at the price of $43.88 back on Dec 09. After this action, MONTFORD JOHN T now owns 24,442 shares of Southwest Airlines Co., valued at $23,697 using the latest closing price.

Gilligan Thomas W., the Director of Southwest Airlines Co., sale 11,188 shares at $47.34 during a trade that took place back on Oct 27, which means that Gilligan Thomas W. is holding 8,056 shares at $529,601 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LUV

Equity return is now at value 9.90, with 2.70 for asset returns.