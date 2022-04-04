Wall Street Pummels Star Equity Holdings Inc. (STRR) After Recent Earnings Report

Star Equity Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) went up by 8.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.67. The company’s stock price has collected -2.63% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Star Equity Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :STRR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for STRR is at 0.36.

STRR currently public float of 3.54M and currently shorts hold a 18.53% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of STRR was 501.59K shares.

STRR’s Market Performance

STRR stocks went down by -2.63% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.02% and a quarterly performance of -56.47%, while its annual performance rate touched -67.92%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.22% for Star Equity Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.15% for STRR stocks with a simple moving average of -49.29% for the last 200 days.

STRR Trading at -3.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STRR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.31%, as shares sank -8.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STRR rose by +9.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1960. In addition, Star Equity Holdings Inc. saw -56.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STRR starting from Eberwein Jeffrey E., who sale 206 shares at the price of $10.49 back on Mar 03. After this action, Eberwein Jeffrey E. now owns 1,289,772 shares of Star Equity Holdings Inc., valued at $2,161 using the latest closing price.

Noble David J., the Chief Financial Officer of Star Equity Holdings Inc., purchase 30,000 shares at $1.49 during a trade that took place back on Jan 24, which means that Noble David J. is holding 89,624 shares at $44,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STRR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.52 for the present operating margin

+12.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Star Equity Holdings Inc. stands at -8.38.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.