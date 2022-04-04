The Chart for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) went up by 5.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.88. The company’s stock price has collected -3.97% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/22/22 that Chinese Tutoring Companies Take Big Financial Hit Amid Crackdown

Is It Worth Investing in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE :EDU) Right Now?

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.90 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EDU is at 0.91.

EDU currently public float of 1.67B and currently shorts hold a 5.93% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EDU was 28.08M shares.

EDU’s Market Performance

EDU stocks went down by -3.97% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.20% and a quarterly performance of -42.38%, while its annual performance rate touched -91.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.06% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.07% for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.92% for EDU stocks with a simple moving average of -52.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EDU

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EDU reach a price target of $3.50, previously predicting the price at $8.60. The rating they have provided for EDU stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on August 30th, 2021.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to EDU, setting the target price at $2.50 in the report published on July 27th of the previous year.

EDU Trading at -11.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EDU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.06%, as shares surge +1.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EDU fell by -3.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1882. In addition, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. saw -42.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EDU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.49 for the present operating margin

+52.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. stands at +7.82. The total capital return value is set at 2.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.37. Equity return is now at value -16.50, with -8.30 for asset returns.

Based on New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU), the company’s capital structure generated 44.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.56. Total debt to assets is 21.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 36.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.89.