Schneider National Inc. (SNDR): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Schneider National Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) went down by -8.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.50. The company’s stock price has collected -10.73% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 11/15/21 that 5 takeaways from the COP26 climate summit investors need to know

Is It Worth Investing in Schneider National Inc. (NYSE :SNDR) Right Now?

Schneider National Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.25 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SNDR is at 0.96. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Schneider National Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $30.71, which is $7.7 above the current price. SNDR currently public float of 52.09M and currently shorts hold a 5.72% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SNDR was 694.44K shares.

SNDR’s Market Performance

SNDR stocks went down by -10.73% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.03% and a quarterly performance of -13.42%, while its annual performance rate touched -8.59%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.90% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.92% for Schneider National Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.49% for SNDR stocks with a simple moving average of -3.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SNDR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SNDR stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for SNDR by listing it as a “Positive.” The predicted price for SNDR in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $32 based on the research report published on March 04th of the current year 2022.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SNDR reach a price target of $23, previously predicting the price at $22. The rating they have provided for SNDR stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on February 04th, 2022.

Stephens gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to SNDR, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on February 04th of the current year.

SNDR Trading at -10.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.90%, as shares sank -13.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNDR fell by -10.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.85. In addition, Schneider National Inc. saw -13.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNDR starting from Devgun Shaleen, who sale 11,748 shares at the price of $26.82 back on Mar 03. After this action, Devgun Shaleen now owns 155,741 shares of Schneider National Inc., valued at $315,081 using the latest closing price.

Geyer David L, the EVP, Pres. Transp. & Log. of Schneider National Inc., sale 16,000 shares at $26.12 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Geyer David L is holding 120,140 shares at $417,920 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNDR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.74 for the present operating margin

+12.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Schneider National Inc. stands at +7.23. Equity return is now at value 18.00, with 10.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.81.