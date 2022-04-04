Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Ryder System Inc. (R)

Ryder System Inc. (NYSE:R) went down by -6.73% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $93.05. The company’s stock price has collected -8.42% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/09/21 that Heavy-Duty Truck Operators to Test Startup’s Onboard Carbon-Capture System

Is It Worth Investing in Ryder System Inc. (NYSE :R) Right Now?

Ryder System Inc. (NYSE:R) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.64 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for R is at 1.79. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Ryder System Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $95.38, which is $23.15 above the current price. R currently public float of 50.64M and currently shorts hold a 8.94% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of R was 590.65K shares.

R’s Market Performance

R stocks went down by -8.42% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.92% and a quarterly performance of -10.24%, while its annual performance rate touched -5.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.01% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.07% for Ryder System Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.24% for R stocks with a simple moving average of -6.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of R

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for R stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for R by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for R in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $90 based on the research report published on January 05th of the current year 2022.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see R reach a price target of $85. The rating they have provided for R stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on June 22nd, 2021.

Vertical Research gave a rating of “Buy” to R, setting the target price at $93 in the report published on March 26th of the previous year.

R Trading at -4.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought R to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.01%, as shares sank -6.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, R fell by -8.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $80.38. In addition, Ryder System Inc. saw -10.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at R starting from GALLO-AQUINO CRISTINA, who sale 4,205 shares at the price of $88.10 back on Nov 05. After this action, GALLO-AQUINO CRISTINA now owns 15,546 shares of Ryder System Inc., valued at $370,460 using the latest closing price.

Ravindran Rajeev, the SVP & CIO of Ryder System Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $81.40 during a trade that took place back on Aug 27, which means that Ravindran Rajeev is holding 9,850 shares at $162,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for R

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.36 for the present operating margin

+18.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ryder System Inc. stands at +5.37. Equity return is now at value 20.60, with 4.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.