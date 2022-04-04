Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Insignia Systems Inc. (ISIG)

Insignia Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) went up by 12.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $35.50. The company’s stock price has collected 70.79% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Insignia Systems Inc. (NASDAQ :ISIG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ISIG is at 1.66. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Insignia Systems Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $21.00. ISIG currently public float of 1.08M and currently shorts hold a 10.40% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ISIG was 1.30M shares.

ISIG’s Market Performance

ISIG stocks went up by 70.79% for the week, with a monthly jump of 69.65% and a quarterly performance of -45.02%, while its annual performance rate touched 99.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 31.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 20.04% for Insignia Systems Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 51.70% for ISIG stocks with a simple moving average of 26.80% for the last 200 days.

ISIG Trading at 21.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ISIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 31.83%, as shares surge +89.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ISIG rose by +70.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +63.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.66. In addition, Insignia Systems Inc. saw -45.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ISIG starting from Swenson Nicholas John, who purchase 30,509 shares at the price of $7.69 back on Jun 02. After this action, Swenson Nicholas John now owns 139,444 shares of Insignia Systems Inc., valued at $234,465 using the latest closing price.

Swenson Nicholas John, the 10% Owner of Insignia Systems Inc., purchase 20,706 shares at $7.58 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that Swenson Nicholas John is holding 108,935 shares at $157,041 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ISIG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24.57 for the present operating margin

+16.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Insignia Systems Inc. stands at -18.12. Equity return is now at value -75.50, with -31.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.