Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB)

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) went up by 14.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.60. The company’s stock price has collected 35.53% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :AREB) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AREB is at 1.26. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for American Rebel Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.00. AREB currently public float of 3.81M and currently shorts hold a 5.60% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AREB was 2.60M shares.

AREB’s Market Performance

AREB stocks went up by 35.53% for the week, with a monthly jump of 35.53% and a quarterly performance of -62.68%, while its annual performance rate touched -40.80%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 17.87% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 17.76% for American Rebel Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 33.55% for AREB stocks with a simple moving average of -56.44% for the last 200 days.

AREB Trading at -23.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AREB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.87%, as shares surge +31.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AREB rose by +35.53%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.57. In addition, American Rebel Holdings Inc. saw -63.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.