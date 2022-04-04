Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAS)

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) went down by -8.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.24. The company’s stock price has collected 6.14% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :PHAS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PHAS is at 2.07. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.33, which is $13.12 above the current price. PHAS currently public float of 45.28M and currently shorts hold a 9.30% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PHAS was 537.10K shares.

PHAS’s Market Performance

PHAS stocks went up by 6.14% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.15% and a quarterly performance of -53.64%, while its annual performance rate touched -65.03%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 25.70% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.91% for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.11% for PHAS stocks with a simple moving average of -55.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PHAS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PHAS stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for PHAS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PHAS in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $15 based on the research report published on October 13th of the previous year 2021.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PHAS reach a price target of $19, previously predicting the price at $18. The rating they have provided for PHAS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 16th, 2021.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to PHAS, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on July 10th of the previous year.

PHAS Trading at -15.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PHAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 25.70%, as shares surge +10.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PHAS rose by +6.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1790. In addition, PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -53.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PHAS starting from Burkhardt Glen, who sale 5,766 shares at the price of $2.37 back on Nov 19. After this action, Burkhardt Glen now owns 0 shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $13,665 using the latest closing price.

Thorp Clay, the Director of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $3.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that Thorp Clay is holding 32,943 shares at $30,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PHAS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-991.25 for the present operating margin

+83.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -1210.15. Equity return is now at value 340.20, with -154.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.75.