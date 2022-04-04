Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for iSpecimen Inc. (ISPC)

iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC) went down by -9.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.98. The company’s stock price has collected 20.30% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ :ISPC) Right Now?

The average price from analysts is $13.50, which is $6.97 above the current price. ISPC currently public float of 6.02M and currently shorts hold a 4.55% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ISPC was 956.63K shares.

ISPC’s Market Performance

ISPC stocks went up by 20.30% for the week, with a monthly jump of 18.83% and a quarterly performance of -37.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.81% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.63% for iSpecimen Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 19.90% for ISPC stocks with a simple moving average of -27.32% for the last 200 days.

ISPC Trading at 11.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ISPC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.81%, as shares surge +26.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ISPC rose by +20.30%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.11. In addition, iSpecimen Inc. saw -37.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ISPC starting from Curley Tracy, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $5.12 back on Nov 17. After this action, Curley Tracy now owns 10,000 shares of iSpecimen Inc., valued at $10,240 using the latest closing price.

Curley Tracy, the Chief Financial Officer of iSpecimen Inc., purchase 8,000 shares at $5.23 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Curley Tracy is holding 8,000 shares at $41,840 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ISPC

Equity return is now at value -168.00, with -45.50 for asset returns.