Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (FMTX)

Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) went up by 7.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.39. The company’s stock price has collected 11.74% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :FMTX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $44.40, which is $37.44 above the current price. FMTX currently public float of 44.78M and currently shorts hold a 5.77% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FMTX was 543.39K shares.

FMTX’s Market Performance

FMTX stocks went up by 11.74% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.23% and a quarterly performance of -29.75%, while its annual performance rate touched -66.60%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.27% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.19% for Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.89% for FMTX stocks with a simple moving average of -43.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FMTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FMTX stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for FMTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FMTX in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $58 based on the research report published on August 02nd of the previous year 2021.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FMTX reach a price target of $55, previously predicting the price at $53. The rating they have provided for FMTX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 31st, 2021.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to FMTX, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on February 17th of the previous year.

FMTX Trading at -2.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FMTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.27%, as shares surge +9.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FMTX rose by +11.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.30. In addition, Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. saw -29.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FMTX starting from Kelly Patrick F., who sale 5,245 shares at the price of $9.78 back on Feb 23. After this action, Kelly Patrick F. now owns 64,884 shares of Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc., valued at $51,283 using the latest closing price.

Lee Frank D., the President and CEO of Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc., sale 17,981 shares at $9.78 during a trade that took place back on Feb 23, which means that Lee Frank D. is holding 79,769 shares at $175,809 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FMTX

Equity return is now at value -30.90, with -28.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.86.