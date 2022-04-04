Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE)

Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) went up by 14.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.51. The company’s stock price has collected 11.04% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ :DARE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for DARE is at 1.39. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Dare Bioscience Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

DARE currently public float of 74.94M and currently shorts hold a 2.88% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DARE was 2.14M shares.

DARE’s Market Performance

DARE stocks went up by 11.04% for the week, with a monthly jump of 17.12% and a quarterly performance of -14.50%, while its annual performance rate touched -2.29%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.51% for Dare Bioscience Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.10% for DARE stocks with a simple moving average of 4.35% for the last 200 days.

DARE Trading at 11.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DARE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.71%, as shares surge +14.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DARE rose by +11.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5230. In addition, Dare Bioscience Inc. saw -14.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DARE

Equity return is now at value -311.60, with -159.20 for asset returns.