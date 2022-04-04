LiveOne Inc. (LVO) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

LiveOne Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO) went up by 9.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.74. The company’s stock price has collected 22.93% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in LiveOne Inc. (NASDAQ :LVO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for LVO is at 1.20. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for LiveOne Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.50, which is $5.61 above the current price. LVO currently public float of 59.54M and currently shorts hold a 11.34% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LVO was 582.42K shares.

LVO’s Market Performance

LVO stocks went up by 22.93% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.45% and a quarterly performance of -30.27%, while its annual performance rate touched -78.80%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.10% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.83% for LiveOne Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.10% for LVO stocks with a simple moving average of -61.29% for the last 200 days.

LVO Trading at 6.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LVO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.10%, as shares surge +14.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LVO rose by +22.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8019. In addition, LiveOne Inc. saw -30.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LVO starting from ELLIN ROBERT S, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $0.75 back on Mar 24. After this action, ELLIN ROBERT S now owns 1,884,666 shares of LiveOne Inc., valued at $18,748 using the latest closing price.

ELLIN ROBERT S, the CEO & Chairman of LiveOne Inc., purchase 25,000 shares at $0.79 during a trade that took place back on Mar 04, which means that ELLIN ROBERT S is holding 1,859,666 shares at $19,848 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LVO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-44.57 for the present operating margin

+11.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for LiveOne Inc. stands at -64.11. The total capital return value is set at -136.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch -242.26.

Based on LiveOne Inc. (LVO), the company’s capital structure generated 307.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.46. Total debt to assets is 29.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 247.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.69.