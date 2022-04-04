Is Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) a Keeper?

Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) went down by -0.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $401.49. The company’s stock price has collected 5.07% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/22/22 that Upstart Stock Falls on Wedbush Downgrade. Delinquency Could Be an Issue.

Is It Worth Investing in Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :UPST) Right Now?

Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 76.94 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Upstart Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $202.45, which is $93.42 above the current price. UPST currently public float of 72.42M and currently shorts hold a 17.15% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UPST was 11.01M shares.

UPST’s Market Performance

UPST stocks went up by 5.07% for the week, with a monthly drop of -27.34% and a quarterly performance of -27.94%, while its annual performance rate touched -22.41%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.78% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.27% for Upstart Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.56% for UPST stocks with a simple moving average of -41.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UPST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UPST stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for UPST by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for UPST in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $124 based on the research report published on April 01st of the current year 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to UPST, setting the target price at $255 in the report published on February 17th of the current year.

UPST Trading at -4.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UPST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.78%, as shares sank -15.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UPST rose by +5.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $112.09. In addition, Upstart Holdings Inc. saw -27.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UPST starting from Nicoll Alison, who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $119.63 back on Mar 30. After this action, Nicoll Alison now owns 186,367 shares of Upstart Holdings Inc., valued at $897,237 using the latest closing price.

Nicoll Alison, the General Counsel and Secretary of Upstart Holdings Inc., sale 7,500 shares at $121.94 during a trade that took place back on Mar 23, which means that Nicoll Alison is holding 186,367 shares at $914,587 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UPST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.60 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Upstart Holdings Inc. stands at +15.96. Equity return is now at value 21.10, with 11.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.