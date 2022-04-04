Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Apple Inc. (AAPL)?

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) went down by -0.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $182.94. The company’s stock price has collected -0.23% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/29/22 that Justice Department Backs Bill Targeting Big Tech: Report

Is It Worth Investing in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ :AAPL) Right Now?

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 28.94 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AAPL is at 1.18. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 27 analysts out of 42 who provided ratings for Apple Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 6 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $191.74, which is $19.22 above the current price. AAPL currently public float of 16.31B and currently shorts hold a 0.68% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AAPL was 95.47M shares.

AAPL’s Market Performance

AAPL stocks went down by -0.23% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.86% and a quarterly performance of -1.84%, while its annual performance rate touched 38.45%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.82% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.59% for Apple Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.45% for AAPL stocks with a simple moving average of 11.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AAPL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AAPL stocks, with New Street repeating the rating for AAPL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AAPL in the upcoming period, according to New Street is $165 based on the research report published on January 28th of the current year 2022.

Monness Crespi & Hardt, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AAPL reach a price target of $199, previously predicting the price at $184. The rating they have provided for AAPL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 28th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to AAPL, setting the target price at $210 in the report published on December 14th of the previous year.

AAPL Trading at 4.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AAPL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.82%, as shares surge +6.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AAPL fell by -0.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $165.86. In addition, Apple Inc. saw -1.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AAPL starting from Adams Katherine L., who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $174.78 back on Feb 03. After this action, Adams Katherine L. now owns 419,715 shares of Apple Inc., valued at $4,369,548 using the latest closing price.

LEVINSON ARTHUR D, the Director of Apple Inc., sale 1,986 shares at $173.29 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that LEVINSON ARTHUR D is holding 4,532,724 shares at $344,154 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AAPL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.78 for the present operating margin

+41.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Apple Inc. stands at +25.88. The total capital return value is set at 56.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 53.36. Equity return is now at value 149.80, with 28.70 for asset returns.

Based on Apple Inc. (AAPL), the company’s capital structure generated 216.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.39. Total debt to assets is 38.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 189.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 59.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.23 and the total asset turnover is 1.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.07.