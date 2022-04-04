Is Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) a Keeper?

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) went up by 0.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $176.65. The company’s stock price has collected 10.56% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/14/22 that Affirm Just Raised Its Guidance. But the Stock Can’t Stop Its Plunge.

Is It Worth Investing in Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :AFRM) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Affirm Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $66.14, which is $19.45 above the current price. AFRM currently public float of 198.56M and currently shorts hold a 8.63% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AFRM was 15.82M shares.

AFRM’s Market Performance

AFRM stocks went up by 10.56% for the week, with a monthly jump of 19.21% and a quarterly performance of -53.65%, while its annual performance rate touched -32.83%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.09% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.55% for Affirm Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 20.41% for AFRM stocks with a simple moving average of -46.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AFRM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AFRM stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for AFRM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AFRM in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $100 based on the research report published on February 11th of the current year 2022.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AFRM reach a price target of $51, previously predicting the price at $72. The rating they have provided for AFRM stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on February 11th, 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to AFRM, setting the target price at $83 in the report published on February 11th of the current year.

AFRM Trading at 0.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AFRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.09%, as shares surge +30.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AFRM rose by +10.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.25. In addition, Affirm Holdings Inc. saw -53.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AFRM starting from Linford Michael, who sale 48,150 shares at the price of $65.96 back on Feb 01. After this action, Linford Michael now owns 49,908 shares of Affirm Holdings Inc., valued at $3,175,838 using the latest closing price.

Rabois Keith, the Director of Affirm Holdings Inc., sale 18,704 shares at $96.34 during a trade that took place back on Jan 03, which means that Rabois Keith is holding 23,969 shares at $1,802,014 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AFRM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.34 for the present operating margin

+89.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Affirm Holdings Inc. stands at -49.50. The total capital return value is set at -2.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch -18.06. Equity return is now at value -35.30, with -15.80 for asset returns.

Based on Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM), the company’s capital structure generated 74.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.81. Total debt to assets is 39.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 67.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.83.