Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD)

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) went up by 6.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $152.06. The company’s stock price has collected -3.59% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/26/21 that Pinduoduo Stock Gets Crushed. Sales Miss Estimates.

Is It Worth Investing in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ :PDD) Right Now?

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 52.33 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PDD is at 1.27. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 28 analysts out of 44 who provided ratings for Pinduoduo Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 7 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $453.24, which is $35.45 above the current price. PDD currently public float of 1.25B and currently shorts hold a 1.99% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PDD was 15.82M shares.

PDD’s Market Performance

PDD stocks went down by -3.59% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.68% and a quarterly performance of -26.84%, while its annual performance rate touched -70.16%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.72% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.72% for Pinduoduo Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.77% for PDD stocks with a simple moving average of -45.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PDD

Nomura, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PDD reach a price target of $48, previously predicting the price at $95. The rating they have provided for PDD stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 22nd, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Underweight” to PDD, setting the target price at $23 in the report published on March 14th of the current year.

PDD Trading at -14.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PDD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.72%, as shares surge +3.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PDD fell by -3.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.39. In addition, Pinduoduo Inc. saw -26.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PDD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.34 for the present operating margin

+66.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pinduoduo Inc. stands at +8.27. Equity return is now at value 11.50, with 4.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.72.