Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Immatics N.V. (IMTX)

Immatics N.V. (NASDAQ:IMTX) went up by 4.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.30. The company’s stock price has collected 11.23% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Immatics N.V. (NASDAQ :IMTX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Immatics N.V. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $22.72, which is $15.62 above the current price. IMTX currently public float of 37.62M and currently shorts hold a 7.40% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IMTX was 116.82K shares.

IMTX’s Market Performance

IMTX stocks went up by 11.23% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.33% and a quarterly performance of -38.10%, while its annual performance rate touched -31.41%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.80% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.17% for Immatics N.V.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.96% for IMTX stocks with a simple moving average of -24.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IMTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IMTX stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for IMTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IMTX in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $13 based on the research report published on November 20th of the previous year 2020.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IMTX reach a price target of $17. The rating they have provided for IMTX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 22nd, 2020.

SVB Leerink gave a rating of “Outperform” to IMTX, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on July 27th of the previous year.

IMTX Trading at 4.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.80%, as shares surge +18.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMTX rose by +12.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.45. In addition, Immatics N.V. saw -38.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IMTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-249.17 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Immatics N.V. stands at -268.49. Equity return is now at value -162.80, with -45.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.60.