Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (GREE)

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE) went up by 33.95% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $60.00. The company’s stock price has collected 40.32% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :GREE) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $27.50, which is $15.98 above the current price. GREE currently public float of 11.31M and currently shorts hold a 2.34% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GREE was 334.52K shares.

GREE’s Market Performance

GREE stocks went up by 40.32% for the week, with a monthly jump of 28.00% and a quarterly performance of -28.22%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 18.34% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.25% for Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 37.97% for GREE stocks with a simple moving average of -33.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GREE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GREE stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for GREE by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for GREE in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $10 based on the research report published on March 25th of the current year 2022.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GREE reach a price target of $78. The rating they have provided for GREE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 29th, 2021.

GREE Trading at 15.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GREE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.34%, as shares surge +38.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GREE rose by +40.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +181.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.51. In addition, Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. saw -28.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GREE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.12 for the present operating margin

+34.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. stands at +1.02. The total capital return value is set at 0.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.32.

Based on Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (GREE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.18. Total debt to assets is 0.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.01.

The receivables turnover for the company is 5.36 and the total asset turnover is 1.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.60.