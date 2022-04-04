Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX:HUSA) went down by -9.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.61. The company’s stock price has collected -34.64% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX :HUSA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for HUSA is at 0.74. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Houston American Energy Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $137.50. HUSA currently public float of 8.86M and currently shorts hold a 20.36% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HUSA was 8.03M shares.

HUSA’s Market Performance

HUSA stocks went down by -34.64% for the week, with a monthly jump of 179.72% and a quarterly performance of 179.72%, while its annual performance rate touched 95.12%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.57% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 45.85% for Houston American Energy Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -35.37% for HUSA stocks with a simple moving average of 83.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HUSA

C.K. Cooper, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HUSA reach a price target of $4. The rating they have provided for HUSA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 04th, 2012.

HUSA Trading at 22.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUSA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 45.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.57%, as shares surge +110.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +159.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUSA fell by -34.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +127.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.29. In addition, Houston American Energy Corp. saw 179.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HUSA starting from BitNile Holdings, Inc., who sale 564,000 shares at the price of $1.24 back on Feb 01. After this action, BitNile Holdings, Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of Houston American Energy Corp., valued at $699,304 using the latest closing price.

BitNile Holdings, Inc., the 10% Owner of Houston American Energy Corp., sale 406,000 shares at $1.40 during a trade that took place back on Jan 31, which means that BitNile Holdings, Inc. is holding 814,000 shares at $566,573 based on the most recent closing price.