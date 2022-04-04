Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) went up by 2.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $51.99. The company’s stock price has collected -1.87% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/14/22 that Miners Are Off to a Strong Start. Freeport-McMoRan Could Be the Big Winner.

Is It Worth Investing in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE :FCX) Right Now?

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.60 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FCX is at 1.99. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 15 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $49.00, which is -$3.43 below the current price. FCX currently public float of 1.44B and currently shorts hold a 2.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FCX was 19.62M shares.

FCX’s Market Performance

FCX stocks went down by -1.87% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.81% and a quarterly performance of 22.32%, while its annual performance rate touched 44.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.79% for Freeport-McMoRan Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.98% for FCX stocks with a simple moving average of 30.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FCX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FCX stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for FCX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for FCX in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $45 based on the research report published on January 27th of the current year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FCX reach a price target of $55, previously predicting the price at $50. The rating they have provided for FCX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 27th, 2022.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to FCX, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on January 27th of the current year.

FCX Trading at 14.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FCX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.85%, as shares surge +1.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FCX fell by -1.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.59. In addition, Freeport-McMoRan Inc. saw 22.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FCX starting from WHITMIRE C DONALD JR, who sale 170 shares at the price of $49.97 back on Mar 04. After this action, WHITMIRE C DONALD JR now owns 3,700 shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc., valued at $8,495 using the latest closing price.

QUIRK KATHLEEN L, the President and CFO of Freeport-McMoRan Inc., sale 80,000 shares at $44.02 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that QUIRK KATHLEEN L is holding 1,607,288 shares at $3,521,664 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FCX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.95 for the present operating margin

+37.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. stands at +19.23. Equity return is now at value 34.20, with 9.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.52.