Here’s Our Rant About Cue Health Inc. (HLTH)

Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH) went down by -5.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.55. The company’s stock price has collected -12.88% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/28/22 that As Omicron Spreads, New PCR-Like At-Home Covid Tests Provide Fast, Accurate Results

Is It Worth Investing in Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ :HLTH) Right Now?

Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 27.07 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Cue Health Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.88, which is $4.79 above the current price. HLTH currently public float of 114.64M and currently shorts hold a 5.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HLTH was 673.29K shares.

HLTH’s Market Performance

HLTH stocks went down by -12.88% for the week, with a monthly drop of -38.11% and a quarterly performance of -54.59%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.80% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.62% for Cue Health Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -23.63% for HLTH stocks with a simple moving average of -40.62% for the last 200 days.

HLTH Trading at -29.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HLTH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.80%, as shares sank -39.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HLTH fell by -12.88%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.78. In addition, Cue Health Inc. saw -54.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HLTH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.77 for the present operating margin

+55.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cue Health Inc. stands at +5.36.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.01.