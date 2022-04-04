Here’s Our Rant About Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC)

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) went up by 12.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.00. The company’s stock price has collected 22.41% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :ATEC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ATEC is at 1.60. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Alphatec Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $18.56, which is $6.41 above the current price. ATEC currently public float of 65.05M and currently shorts hold a 8.79% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ATEC was 594.27K shares.

ATEC’s Market Performance

ATEC stocks went up by 22.41% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.97% and a quarterly performance of 12.77%, while its annual performance rate touched -15.97%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.84% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.43% for Alphatec Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 18.62% for ATEC stocks with a simple moving average of 4.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATEC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATEC stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ATEC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ATEC in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $12.50 based on the research report published on December 03rd of the previous year 2021.

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ATEC reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for ATEC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 29th, 2021.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to ATEC, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on August 25th of the previous year.

ATEC Trading at 22.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATEC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.84%, as shares surge +13.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATEC rose by +22.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.94. In addition, Alphatec Holdings Inc. saw 12.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATEC starting from Pritzker Jennifer N., who purchase 1,100 shares at the price of $10.64 back on Mar 11. After this action, Pritzker Jennifer N. now owns 3,731 shares of Alphatec Holdings Inc., valued at $11,704 using the latest closing price.

Pritzker Jennifer N., the 10% Owner of Alphatec Holdings Inc., purchase 2,000 shares at $11.46 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Pritzker Jennifer N. is holding 4,000 shares at $22,910 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATEC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-44.76 for the present operating margin

+53.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alphatec Holdings Inc. stands at -59.34. Equity return is now at value -89.50, with -28.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.28.