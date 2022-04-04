Here’s How Your Trade KeyCorp (KEY) Aggressively Right Now

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) went down by -3.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.17. The company’s stock price has collected -9.33% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/20/22 that Netflix, Alibaba, Ford, Travelers: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in KeyCorp (NYSE :KEY) Right Now?

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.27 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for KEY is at 1.30. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for KeyCorp declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $27.61, which is $6.03 above the current price. KEY currently public float of 916.80M and currently shorts hold a 1.64% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KEY was 9.19M shares.

KEY’s Market Performance

KEY stocks went down by -9.33% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.35% and a quarterly performance of -6.36%, while its annual performance rate touched 6.75%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.61% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.15% for KeyCorp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.57% for KEY stocks with a simple moving average of -4.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KEY

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KEY reach a price target of $32. The rating they have provided for KEY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 13th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to KEY, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on January 11th of the current year.

KEY Trading at -12.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KEY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.61%, as shares sank -6.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KEY fell by -9.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.36. In addition, KeyCorp saw -6.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KEY starting from Highsmith Carlton L, who sale 5,362 shares at the price of $22.86 back on Mar 07. After this action, Highsmith Carlton L now owns 64,874 shares of KeyCorp, valued at $122,575 using the latest closing price.

Warder Jamie, the Head of Digital Banking of KeyCorp, sale 9,632 shares at $24.80 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that Warder Jamie is holding 22,095 shares at $238,874 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KEY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+42.72 for the present operating margin

The net margin for KeyCorp stands at +35.29. Equity return is now at value 16.00, with 1.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.14.