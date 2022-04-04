HeartCore Enterprises Inc. (HTCR): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

HeartCore Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR) went up by 21.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.19. The company’s stock price has collected 28.31% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in HeartCore Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ :HTCR) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for HeartCore Enterprises Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

HTCR currently public float of 4.52M and currently shorts hold a 3.40% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HTCR was 905.61K shares.

HTCR’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.84% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.63% for HeartCore Enterprises Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 34.94% for HTCR stocks with a simple moving average of 26.76% for the last 200 days.

HTCR Trading at 26.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HTCR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.84%, as shares surge +50.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HTCR rose by +28.31%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.64. In addition, HeartCore Enterprises Inc. saw -29.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HTCR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.87 for the present operating margin

+44.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for HeartCore Enterprises Inc. stands at +1.67.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.