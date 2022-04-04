Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) Just Got Our Attention

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) went down by -2.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $61.54. The company’s stock price has collected -10.93% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/07/22 that Here’s How Dell Pared Its Debt

Is It Worth Investing in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE :DELL) Right Now?

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.79 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DELL is at 0.85. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for Dell Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $63.44, which is $14.89 above the current price. DELL currently public float of 278.26M and currently shorts hold a 2.49% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DELL was 4.25M shares.

DELL’s Market Performance

DELL stocks went down by -10.93% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.21% and a quarterly performance of -13.12%, while its annual performance rate touched 7.80%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.26% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.95% for Dell Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.57% for DELL stocks with a simple moving average of -8.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DELL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DELL stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for DELL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DELL in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $61 based on the research report published on April 01st of the current year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DELL reach a price target of $60, previously predicting the price at $66. The rating they have provided for DELL stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on March 31st, 2022.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “Outperform” to DELL, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on March 08th of the current year.

DELL Trading at -11.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DELL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.26%, as shares sank -6.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DELL fell by -10.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.08. In addition, Dell Technologies Inc. saw -13.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DELL starting from ELIAS HOWARD D, who sale 67,613 shares at the price of $54.67 back on Mar 29. After this action, ELIAS HOWARD D now owns 316,243 shares of Dell Technologies Inc., valued at $3,696,403 using the latest closing price.

Scannell William F, the Pres., Glob. Sales & Cust. Ops of Dell Technologies Inc., sale 37,596 shares at $54.54 during a trade that took place back on Mar 25, which means that Scannell William F is holding 393,316 shares at $2,050,486 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DELL

Equity return is now at value 142.80, with 4.70 for asset returns.